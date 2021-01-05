Man’s crime spree ends after evading border checkpoint

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly circumvented border control to enter Queensland and committed a slew of crimes yesterday.

At around 9am, a stolen Mitsubishi sedan, travelling north to Queensland from New South Wales on the New England Highway, crossed into oncoming traffic, passing concrete barriers, and drove through the Wallangarra border checkpoint at speed.

The male driver refused to comply with police directions to stop and further attempts by police to intercept the vehicle were unsuccessful.

The driver allegedly abandoned the stolen Mitsubishi sedan in Junabee Road, Warwick, approximately 100 kilometres north to Wallangarra.

It is alleged the man then committed a burglary at a residence on East Street, where he was confronted by the resident and fled with a set of car keys.

Finally, the man allegedly entered the yard of a residence in Albion Street, produced a knife, and demanded the resident hand over car keys.

When the resident refused, the man stole a bicycle.

He was later located and arrested by police in Rotary Park.

Police have found the 19-year-old man has no fixed address.

He is due to appear before the Warwick Magistrates court today.