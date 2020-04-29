4BC
Manly star Tom Trbojevic not afraid of November heat

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
The NRL start date is getting closer and Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic isn’t worried about playing into November.

He told Mark Levy “It’s probably pretty warm then and hopefully, we’ve got crowds back by then… I won’t worry at all.

“We want to be back playing footy… I think we’ve done the best we can with the circumstances we’ve been dealt… Now it’s about just going forward, doing everything right.

Trbojevic said the players need to be role models, particularly during these uncertain times.

“A few boys made a few mistakes and they’ll cop the punishment of that.

“We want to be back playing, we’ve to do the right thing and we’ve got to be the role models that we should be and I think everyone’s got that message now.”

Image: Manly Sea Eagles

