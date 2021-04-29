Manhunt for custody escapee in Stanthorpe

A man is on the run from police this morning after allegedly assaulting an officer and escaping custody yesterday.

The 28-year-old Stanthorpe man had been before the local court yesterday on drug, assault, bail and domestic violence charges.

Police allege at around 2.30pm, he was being escorted to the watch house by an officer after being remanded by the court, when he headbutted the officer and fled on foot.

It’s believed the man may have been driven away from the scene by associates, after extensive patrols failed to locate the man in the area.

The search continued overnight and into this morning.

The man is described as having a fair complexion, approximately 180 centimetres tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

An officer has received treatment for a facial laceration at a local hospital following the incident.

Image: Queensland Police Service