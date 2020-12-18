Woman with COVID-19 travelled to multiple locations in QLD

Queensland has three new non-locally acquired cases of COVID-19 this week, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced in a press conference this morning.

Two cases were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

The remaining, a community transfer case, is a New South Wales woman connected to the northern beaches cluster.

While in Queensland, she attended the Glen Hotel in Eight Mile Plains and a venue on the Sunshine Coast, which Ms Palaszczuk said was not of concern.

The woman connected to the community case travelled from New South Wales to Queensland via a Virgin Airlines flight this week and has since returned to New South Wales.

Contact tracing is currently being undertaken for rows in front, behind and on either side of where the woman sat on the flight.

However, the government asks anyone who was on flight VA925 arriving into Brisbane Airport at 9.25am on December 16 and develops symptoms gets tested.

Ms Palaszczuk said testing would be conducted around Eight Mile Plains where the Glen Hotel is located.

Any travellers arriving in Queensland must go into mandatory quarantine from 1am Saturday 19 December.

Press PLAY below to hear more.

Image: Getty Images