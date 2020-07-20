4BC
Managing the QLD Border: A balancing act

12 hours ago
Neil Breen

Gold Coast Police superintendent Mark Wheeler told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen the 700m border barrier at Coolangatta was installed to stop carloads of people coming into Queensland who had not been scrutinised by police.

“Information from members of the community and our own police showed us that vehicles were being driven dangerously down a very steep embankment,” he said.

Mr Wheeler said managing the QLD border, police must balance the need of people wanting to get into Queensland because the state is open, but also weed out anyone who has come from a hot spot.

“In many respects when there are tens of thousands of vehicles crossing the border everyday it can be a needle in a haystack situation,” Mr Wheeler said.

