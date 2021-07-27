Man shot dead in ‘wild brawl’ west of Brisbane

A crime scene is in place at North Booval this morning following the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man.

Early police investigations suggest at around 5pm, several people were involved in a violent altercation with weapons on Baden Jones Way.

“It was a wild brawl,” Neil Breen reported. “15 people got involved in a massive fight.”

A short time later, the 31-year-old was transported to hospital with critical injuries and died a short time later.

A further three men were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and the Ipswich General Hospital, where they were treated for injuries.

Police are urging people with any information regarding the incident to come forward as investigations continue.

