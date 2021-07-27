4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man shot dead in ‘wild brawl’ west of Brisbane

43 mins ago
Neil Breen
queensland police service
Article image for Man shot dead in ‘wild brawl’ west of Brisbane

A crime scene is in place at North Booval this morning following the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man.

Early police investigations suggest at around 5pm, several people were involved in a violent altercation with weapons on Baden Jones Way.

“It was a wild brawl,” Neil Breen reported. “15 people got involved in a massive fight.”

A short time later, the 31-year-old was transported to hospital with critical injuries and died a short time later.

A further three men were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and the Ipswich General Hospital, where they were treated for injuries.

Police are urging people with any information regarding the incident to come forward as investigations continue.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873