Durack shooting: Police open fire on two men after alleged crime spree

One man has been shot by police and another is in custody after an alleged crime spree ended in an attempted carjacking in Durack this afternoon.

The men were on an alleged crime spree across on the Gold Coast and Brisbane for a number of days, according to police.

Police say the men had allegedly attempted a number of home break-ins, robberies and carjackings.

The men were allegedly attempting to carjack another driver at the time at knifepoint when police caught up with them.

The men had fled a stolen car.

One of the men has been taken to hospital in a serious condition with a wound to his lower body.

A police officer also sustained a non life threatening injuries.

There are road closures in the area.

Road closures in place on Durack Rd westbound and Inala Ave in relation to a police incident. Please plan your trip accordingly. #bnetraffic — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 11, 2020

