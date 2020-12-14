4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man injured in shooting at Toowoomba

7 hours ago
4BC News
Crime
Article image for Man injured in shooting at Toowoomba

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot at Wilsonton Heights last night.

At 10.30pm, police were called to the Tor Street address to reports a man had been shot in the leg.

The 34-year-old Wilsonton Heights man was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition before being transported to Brisbane.

Police declared a crime scene at 11pm and conducted an extensive foot patrol, however, were unable to locate the offender.

Initial investigations indicate the parties are known to each other and believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to come forward.

Investigations are continuing and there is no further information available at this time.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002562432 within the online suspicious activity form.

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873