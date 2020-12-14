Man injured in shooting at Toowoomba

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot at Wilsonton Heights last night.

At 10.30pm, police were called to the Tor Street address to reports a man had been shot in the leg.

The 34-year-old Wilsonton Heights man was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition before being transported to Brisbane.

Police declared a crime scene at 11pm and conducted an extensive foot patrol, however, were unable to locate the offender.

Initial investigations indicate the parties are known to each other and believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to come forward.

Investigations are continuing and there is no further information available at this time.

