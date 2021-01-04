Man in hospital after stabbing in Landsborough street

A man is in hospital this morning after a stabbing in Landsborough overnight.

The 22-year-old man was walking along Tiverton Place when he was confronted by a group of people known to him in a 2004 Holden Commodore.

An altercation followed and the man was stabbed repeatedly before the group fled the scene.

The man returned home, called 000 and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where he is now in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone with vision or further information about the incident is urged to contact police.