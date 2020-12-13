4BC
Man hospitalised after hit and run incident in park

11 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Man hospitalised after hit and run incident in park
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a hit and run in Loganlea yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations indicate at 5.30pm a 57-year-old Loganlea man was walking his dog in Evergreen Park.

Police will allege at the same time, an off-road motorcycle was driving dangerously throughout the park, causing damage.

The 57-year-old man approached the driver of the motorcycle, who then, after a verbal altercation, deliberately drove into the man.

The 57-year-old was transported to Logan Hospital and is receiving treatment for a broken leg, broken jaw and missing teeth.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information or footage of an off-road motorcycle driving dangerously in the Loganlea area yesterday afternoon to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002560992 within the online suspicious activity form.

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
