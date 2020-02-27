Man has ear bitten off in broad daylight attack

A man has had part of his ear bitten off in a Mike Tyson-style attack in Sydney’s Inner West yesterday.

At about 11.30am, two men got into a fight on Missenden Road at Camperdown.

A 37-year-old allegedly punched the other man in the head multiple times before biting and severing part of his right ear.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the man, taking him to nearby Newtown Police Station.

He’s been charged with cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent and been refused bail to face court today.

The other man was was taken down the road to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment.