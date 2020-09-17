4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man charged after death threats made against QLD Premier and Chief Health Officer

6 hours ago
National Nine News

A man has been charged with allegedly making death threats against the Queensland Premier and the Chief Health Officer.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a Nerang property last night.

As a result, a 43-year-old Nerang man will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on October 7 charged with one count of Using a Carriage Service to Make a Threat to Kill.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young was placed under police guard after threats were made against her.

 

Image: Nine News

National Nine News
CrimeNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873