Man charged after death threats made against QLD Premier and Chief Health Officer

A man has been charged with allegedly making death threats against the Queensland Premier and the Chief Health Officer.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a Nerang property last night.

As a result, a 43-year-old Nerang man will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on October 7 charged with one count of Using a Carriage Service to Make a Threat to Kill.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young was placed under police guard after threats were made against her.

Image: Nine News