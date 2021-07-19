4BC
Man arrested in NSW after body found in Hamilton apartment

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
CrimeNSWQueensland
Article image for Man arrested in NSW after body found in Hamilton apartment

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found inside an apartment on Brisbane’s north side.

Police executed a warrant at an apartment at Hamilton yesterday, before they found a body inside a large, plastic container.

A crime scene has been set up, and forensic officers have remained there overnight as investigations continue.

A 26-year-old man connected to the apartment has been arrested in NSW.

Nine News reporter Sophie Upcroft told Neil Breen police were conducting a search of the apartment, and were looking for a missing woman who had been reported missing from NSW.

The identity of the body is unknown at this stage.

“Detectives in NSW moved quite quickly upon finding out this discovery, they arrested a 26-year-old at a unit block in Mascot in Sydney.”

The man is due to appear in Sutherland Local Court today where detectives will seek his extradition to Queensland.

Press PLAY to hear her cross to Neil Breen on the latest

Image: Google Maps

