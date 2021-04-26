Man arrested after allegedly pouring petrol through home in domestic violence incident

Police have charged a 43-year-old man after a domestic violence incident where he allegedly poured petrol through his Gold Coast home.

Officers were called to the O’Reilly Drive, Coomera address at around 9.30pm on Sunday, where the man was allegedly threatening his partner.

He was arrested and remains in police custody.

Nine News reporter Lily Greer told Ray Hadley the matter has been mentioned in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning, where no application for bail was made.

The man will be remanded in custody until further hearing tomorrow.

“We can’t name the 43-year-old for legal reasons. I wish we could,” said Ray Hadley.

EARLIER

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today, facing a range of domestic violence offences.

“We’ll see what the magistrate does with this person today,” said Ray.

“This is a very serious matter, very serious.”

Image: Queensland Police Service