Mal Meninga ‘happy and proud’ to return to the Maroons

The most successful coach in State of Origin history has joined the Queensland camp again in 2020, teaming up with head coach Wayne Bennett.

In his first interview since joining the Queensland camp, Mal Meninga told Peter Psaltis he’s happy to be going “back to the future”, setting out to inspire the Origin debutantes.

“[I’m] really happy and proud to be involved, and I thank Wayne for his forethought.”

Peter asked Mr Meninga what Wayne Bennett has put in his job description.

“No idea Salty! We’ll talk about it at a later date, but just being around the team initially … I think, as you mentioned, [as] assistant coach.”

Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images