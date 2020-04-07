Major Gold Coast beaches closed to all visitors from tonight

Some of the Gold Coast’s most popular beaches will be closed completely as of midnight Tuesday – even to locals.

Barriers have been erected around carparks at The Spit, Surfers Paradise, and Coolangatta.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate tells Ray Hadley he thought the message was getting through, but unfortunately the minority of people driving around barricades have forced him “to send a message to people.”

“If you’re going to jump in the car and drive to the beach, that’s nonessential.”

Mr Tate says he’ll focus on bringing tourist dollars back into the local economy as soon as possible.

“It’s a bit like you’ve got to sacrifice your wallet to stay healthy, and we’ll cross that bridge after COVID-19 is over.”

