Major delays after truck blocks QLD highway

There are heavy delays on a major highway near Ipswich after it was closed for more than three hours due to a truck rollover.

Drivers can expect delays eastbound on the Warrego Highway at Riverview after a truck carrying grain tipped over around 5.30am.

The driver escaped with a shoulder injury and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have advised that delays are expected for some time as cleanup commences.

Image: Today Show