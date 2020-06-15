4BC
Major change for COVID-19 funeral restrictions

12 hours ago
4BC News

More people will be allowed to attend funerals in Queensland this week as the state moves to further ease coronavirus restrictions.

The announcement comes as no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded overnight in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the latest easing of restrictions will allow 100 mourners to attend funerals in Queensland from Tuesday.

The major changes will still require funeral organisers to keep a contact list of all attendees for eight weeks to facilitate contact tracing if needed.

 

 

 

