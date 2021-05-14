4BC
Magic Round: Reuben Garrick says Manly’s getting their confidence back

2 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Manly winger Reuben Garrick says the side is feeling good ahead of the second game in the NRL’s Magic Round.

The Sea Eagles will take on Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp tonight.

“Hopefully we can get heaps of Manly fans packing out Suncorp,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports on Thursday night.

He said they were feeling more confident in recent weeks.

“I guess after the first four matches the confidence of the side was a bit down,” he said.

“We had to a pretty tough start so to the year, especially with no Turbo.

“It’s a great feeling in the camp at the moment.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rugby LeagueSports
