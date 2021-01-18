4BC
‘Madness’: Immunologist criticises ‘premature’ call to hold the Australian Open

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
AUSTRALIAN OPENcovid-19
Article image for ‘Madness’: Immunologist criticises ‘premature’ call to hold the Australian Open

An immunologist has criticised the decision to hold the Australian Open in Melbourne amidst the coronavirus pandemic. 

More than 70 players are in hard lockdown in Melbourne quarantine hotels after another four players and their entourage tested positive to the virus.

UNSW emeritus professor of medicine, John Dwyer, told Scott Emerson it was ridiculous to put the state at risk and it should have been abandoned this year.

“To have the Australian Open this year at all is madness, I mean we are bringing in 1000 people, tennis players from every country in the world, and the world is awash with COVID, as we are finding out.

“I think it’s ridiculous to be putting people at risk.

“I think it was sheer folley and premature to try and hold this major event this year. It’s a tennis game, it should be just watched on television.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleNews
