Maccas unveils huge expansion plans in Australia

McDonalds has announced huge new expansion plans for Australia, with 100 more stores planned in the next 3 years.

There’s plans for a new store at Grey Street on South Bank.

Retail expert QUT professor Gary Mortimer said it was an interesting plan.

“Really expanding quite quickly which is quite interesting because all of the research tends to suggest that as a population we are very focussed on healthy eating, healthy lifestyle, and controlling what we consume.”

He said it wasn’t just restaurants but also McCafes too.

Image: iStock