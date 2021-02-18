Lucky Queenslander doesn’t know they’re $50 million richer

One lucky Queenslander may be walking around unaware they’re $50 million dollars richer.

Last night’s Powerball jackpot went to just one person who bought an unregistered ticket.

The Lott’s Matt Hart said it’s not often such a big prize goes to just one person.

They’re keen to track down the mystery multi-millionaire.

“Certainly the biggest individual lottery win so far this year, we haven’t seen a jackpot of this size since about September last year, they don’t come along too often.

“I am sure whoever owns this winning ticket will be very happy it’s come their way.”

Image: iStock