‘Low reaction rate’ promising as Britain rolls out Pfizer vaccine

Health authorities in Britain are warning people who have a history severe allergies or anaphylaxis against having the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes after two people suffered anaphylactic reactions as the UK rolls out the vaccine for mass use.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon said while any severe or serious reaction was worrying, it was a low reaction rate so far.

“From what I can gather, these two people have a history of having quite serious reactions.

“Overall this is still a low reaction rate so far and it’s in people who you could predictably say it was more likely to happen.”

