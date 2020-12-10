4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Low reaction rate’ promising as..

‘Low reaction rate’ promising as Britain rolls out Pfizer vaccine

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19
Article image for ‘Low reaction rate’ promising as Britain rolls out Pfizer vaccine

Health authorities in Britain are warning people who have a history severe allergies or anaphylaxis against having the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes after two people suffered anaphylactic reactions as the UK rolls out the vaccine for mass use.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon said while any severe or serious reaction was worrying, it was a low reaction rate so far.

“From what I can gather, these two people have a history of having quite serious reactions.

“Overall this is still a low reaction rate so far and it’s in people who you could predictably say it was more likely to happen.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873