Lost and found: Is this the most rewarding job?

An incredible story about a recently widowed Noosa man who was reunited with his lost wedding ring through a recovery service piqued Spencer Howson’s interest.

“It got me thinking how rewarding job it would be to recover someone’s lost treasure and also who do you turn to in Brisbane, if you need to recover an item?”

Justin Millman runs Lost Treasures, a recovery service that covers Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

He said they have been called out to recover everything from hearing aids, to engagement or wedding rings, drones, car keys, family heirlooms and more.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s saved a lot of honeymoons and holidays, I wouldn’t stop it for the world, it’s been a great hobby that turned into a career,” he told Spencer on 4BC Drive.

He said they’ve had some interesting jobs over the years.

“We’ve found stuff that’s been 40 years in the ground for people,” he said.

“There was one engagement ring that was worth $250,000 we found under a jetty. Lots of stone fish and sinkers under there but we got that one in the end.”

Image: iStock