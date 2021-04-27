4BC
‘Losing control of our health system’: Opposition hits out at ‘admission of failure’

3 hours ago
Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has admitted public hospitals are under pressure, amid claims from doctors the system is at breaking point.

According to the Australian Medical Association staff are burnt-out and ambulance ramping is rife due to a shortage of beds and clogged emergency departments.

The Opposition has declared it an “extraordinary admission of failure”.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates said the issue hasn’t come out of the blue.

“Today, Queensland Health under Annastacia has had a cardiac arrest, and is on life support.

“Today’s admission is an admission of failure from a state government who is losing control of our health system.”

She said the LNP would look to bring in real-time data for available beds, better resourcing for triage and emergency departments and investing in ICU beds.

