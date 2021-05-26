Lord Mayor scratching his head over bizarre council email during blackout

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner says he was left scratching his head after a bizarre email went out to staff at the council during yesterday’s blackout.

The Courier Mail reports the internal memo suggested council staff could take annual leave or an unpaid break during the blackout.

He said there was no consultation with him or his team.

“It left me scratching my head as well, I was in a council meeting,” Cr Schrinner told Scott Emerson.

“I didn’t see the memo until after it had gone out, I obviously had a few words to say about it.

“I made it clear, and it’s been reported today, no one will be out of pocket or impacted in terms of the power outage.”

