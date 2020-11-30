Lord Mayor ‘leads by example’ to revitalise Brisbane CBD ghost town

There are fears businesses in Brisbane’s CBD won’t return in post-COVID life if a majority of workers continue to work from home.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Scott Emerson while life has started to return to the city, some businesses will dry up completely without workers returning to offices.

While 80 per cent of foot traffic has returned to Queen Street Mall, “it’s probably the last few percent that [businesses] make their profit in”.

“We’re been transitioning our staff back into the office again, because we know it’s important to lead by example.

“I don’t think it’ll ever go back to what it was entirely pre-COVID … but it’s about finding what the right balance is.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty