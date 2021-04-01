Lord Mayor hints incentives are on the way to lure people into the CBD

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor has flagged they are working on a plan to “re-activate the CBD” amid the COVID-crisis and greater Brisbane’s second snap lockdown.

Cr Adrian Schrinner said foot traffic was still down in some areas, such as the Queen Street Mall.

“We are also working with some of the industry groups to work out a plan to re-activate the CBD,” he told Scott Emerson.

“So there’s some initiatives we will be announcing in the very near future about getting people back into the CBD and spending a bit of time there as well rather than rushing home.”

Click PLAY below to hear more