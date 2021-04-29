4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lord Mayor backs live music industry on the brink of collapse

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
live musicLord Mayor Adrian Schrinner
Article image for Lord Mayor backs live music industry on the brink of collapse

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is backing a campaign to save Brisbane’s vibrant live music scene.

It includes calling for density limits to be relaxed and a new festival.

“We are supporting a new winter music festival for Brisbane, and in particular supporting the hub of live music in Brisbane, Fortitude Valley,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said up to 12 venues would get support for the festival, for one of the industries hit the hardest.

“It’s about injecting life back into our live music scene.”

He said the band Shepherd lost a significant amount of money launching their album, and were unsure if they could survive.

“If some of our most successful bands are saying that, then think about all the other musicians that are struggling at the best of times.”

Click PLAY below to hear more about the Lord Mayor’s campaign 

Image: iStock

 

 

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873