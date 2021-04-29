Lord Mayor backs live music industry on the brink of collapse

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is backing a campaign to save Brisbane’s vibrant live music scene.

It includes calling for density limits to be relaxed and a new festival.

“We are supporting a new winter music festival for Brisbane, and in particular supporting the hub of live music in Brisbane, Fortitude Valley,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said up to 12 venues would get support for the festival, for one of the industries hit the hardest.

“It’s about injecting life back into our live music scene.”

He said the band Shepherd lost a significant amount of money launching their album, and were unsure if they could survive.

“If some of our most successful bands are saying that, then think about all the other musicians that are struggling at the best of times.”

Image: iStock