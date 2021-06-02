Look but don’t touch! SA Public Health Officer’s bizarre advice

A peculiar piece of advice from the South Australian Public Health Officer had Neil Breen in a fit of laughter this morning.

The Collingwood Magpies have secured a lockdown exemption to play against the Adelaide Crows in South Australia on Saturday.

But the news has been eclipsed by comments Professor Nicola Spurrier made during a press conference yesterday.

Neil played the audio to Ray Hadley.

“I can understand why she hasn’t been to many football matches…” Ray said.

“Is it any wonder we are where we are at the moment in the southern states?”

Press PLAY below to hear the strange footy advice

Image: Nine News