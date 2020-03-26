4BC
Long pre-polling lines at Queensland council elections

42 mins ago
Ray Hadley

There are long lines outside pre-polling booths as Queenslanders prepare to vote in the council elections.

The lines at Indooroopilly are so long they’re snaking back on themselves after the government decided elections must be held despite people being encouraged to stay at home.

Ray Hadley
NewsQLD
