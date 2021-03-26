4BC
Logan women escape jail over breaching COVID-19 border rules

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
courtscovid-19
Article image for Logan women escape jail over breaching COVID-19 border rules

Two of the Logan women who broke Queensland’s border rules have escaped conviction and a fine.

The women lied on their border declaration after flying into Brisbane from Melbourne, which was a declared hotspot area.

In court today, they were ordered to complete 80 hours community service, the magistrate taking into account they’d been abused online.

Past president of the Queensland Law Society Bill Potts has told Scott Emerson it’s the first time he’s heard of online shaming being considered in sentencing.

“I’ve never heard of that particular circumstance before,” he said.

“It now seems, because of the modern world, and modern media, we live in a digital village where digital villages throw digital rocks at each other.

“And of the courts are seemingly now taking that into account, that the public shaming seems to be including the community online as well as the general public who don’t know them.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock 

NewsQLD
