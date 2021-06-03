4BC
Lockdown lifeline: PM announces COVID disaster payment for workers in hotspots

2 hours ago
Article image for Lockdown lifeline: PM announces COVID disaster payment for workers in hotspots

Australians who are unable to work due to lockdown will receive federal government assistance.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a national “temporary COVID disaster payment”, which will be distributed through the existing natural disaster payment framework.

Workers in areas identified as hotspots by Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, which endure lockdowns lasting more than seven days, will be eligible for the payment.

Affected workers who would ordinarily work more than 20 hours a week will receive $500 a week through the scheme, while affected workers who would usually work less than 20 hours a week will receive $325 a week.

The payment is available to people who are unable to work due to lockdowns, who are Australian residents or visa holders, are aged 17 or above, work or reside in a Commonwealth-identified hotspot and have liquid assets of less than $10,000.

Applications for the payment will be made available to Melburnians online via Services Australia on Tuesday.

Press PLAY below to watch Scott Morrison’s press conference announcing the payment

 

Image: Nine News

