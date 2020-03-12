‘Lock the little bludgers up!’: Ray Hadley blasts QLD justice system

A group of four armed with a sword have been terrorising Brisbane’s south in a spate of carjackings.

Two people had their cars stolen at swordpoint. One car was crashed shortly after the theft, the other remains missing (number plate 509TPG).

The cost of these crimes is more than just financial for victims who are not only frightened by the incident but have also lost their means of transport, freedom and independence.

Ray Hadley blames these attacks on QLD state government laws that use youth conferencing rather than jail time.

“Can someone in government in Queensland grow a backbone, for goodness sake. Used to be worried about bikies, now we’re worried about 12- and 13-year-olds on trikes who steal cars with samurai swords strapped to their hands.

“The only way to make the people in and around Brisbane and the Gold Coast safe is to lock the little bludgers up. Put them behind bars so they can’t steal cars.”

Click PLAY below to hear full comments