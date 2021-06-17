4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Local tribute in Raby Bay to honour Matthew Field, Kate Leadbetter and Miles

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Raby Bay foreshore park.Redland City Mayor Karen Williams
Article image for Local tribute in Raby Bay to honour Matthew Field, Kate Leadbetter and Miles

A small but touching tribute in Raby Bay will honour Matthew Field, Kate Leadbetter and their unborn son, Miles.

They were killed when they were hit by a car while walking their dogs at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day.

A plaque has been put up on a seat, overlooking the water at Raby Bay foreshore park.

Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the tragedy had resonated across the community.

“Working with Matt’s parents we’ve been able to provide a little plaque at a seat down at Raby Bay foreshore park and it has lot of meaning to Matt and Kate and their fiends because that was where the vigil was held the day after we tragically lost those lives,” she told Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear more on 4BC Drive

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873