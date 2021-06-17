Local tribute in Raby Bay to honour Matthew Field, Kate Leadbetter and Miles

A small but touching tribute in Raby Bay will honour Matthew Field, Kate Leadbetter and their unborn son, Miles.

They were killed when they were hit by a car while walking their dogs at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day.

A plaque has been put up on a seat, overlooking the water at Raby Bay foreshore park.

Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the tragedy had resonated across the community.

“Working with Matt’s parents we’ve been able to provide a little plaque at a seat down at Raby Bay foreshore park and it has lot of meaning to Matt and Kate and their fiends because that was where the vigil was held the day after we tragically lost those lives,” she told Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive.

