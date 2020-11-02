4BC
LNP’s ‘last man standing’ considers run for leadership role

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Dale Last DEB FRECKLINGTON qld lnp
Article image for LNP’s ‘last man standing’ considers run for leadership role

The leadership of the Queensland Liberal-National Party is in question after Deb Frecklington today announced she’ll quit the top job.

The party will vote for her replacement when they meet next week in Brisbane, with Broadwater MP David Crisafulli and current deputy Tim Mander emerging as frontrunners.

“Last man standing” for the LNP in North Queensland, Burdekin MP Dale Last, told Scott Emerson he hasn’t ruled out a run for a leadership role, such as deputy leader.

“My primary focus, of course, is the Burdekin electorate, but if the opportunity presents itself … then I’m certainly up for that.

“I’ll be discussing that with my family and my colleagues over the course of this week.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Dale Last/Facebook, Nine News Queensland

 

Scott Emerson
