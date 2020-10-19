LNP accused of ‘dishonestly’ representing Queensland’s unemployment figures

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has hit out at the Opposition’s “dishonest” representation of the state’s unemployment rate.

Asked why Queensland was “bottom of the barrel” with the largest unemployment rate in the country, he said that JobKeeper hides the real figures, particularly in Victoria.

“We have had a very significant increase, about six per cent increase in employment between mid-April and mid-September, and that’s above the Australian average in employment,” he told Neil Breen.

“It’s frankly dishonest for the LNP to continue to misrepresent that, when it’s not an accurate representation of employment in our state.”

He also fielded questions from listeners on the economic state of Queensland and the plan to bring down the $100 billion debt.

“The debt revenue ratio in Queensland has increased to 77 per cent, a level not seen since the LNP was in government, when it was at 91 per cent. We have brought it down from there, even though we are in a pandemic.

“It’s very clear all governments need to borrow to grow.”

