Lleyton Hewitt calls in to pay tribute to ‘mate’ Alan Jones

6 hours ago
Alan Jones
Lleyton Hewitt

Australian tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt has called in to thank Alan Jones as his radio retirement nears.

“I appreciate all the support you’ve given me and so many Australian athletes over the years,” Hewitt said.

“You’ve been at the top of the game for so long, it’s been an absolute privilege to call you a mate.

“It’s been special to have you in my corner for so many of those big matches over the years.

“Congratulations on an unbelievable run on radio.”

Image: Getty/ Scott Barbour 

