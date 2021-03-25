4BC
131 873

Live music industry welcomes extra art funding, but is it too late?

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
John ‘JC’ Collins has welcomed the plan to bolster the arts rescue fund with an additional $125 million to save live entertainment.

The former Powderfinger bassist, who co-owns The Triffid and Fortitude Music Hall, said it does give them an “element of hope” but he is concerned about the next few months as JobKeeper draws to a close.

“It’s also good they have finally recognised the situation the music industry is facing.”

But he said JobKeeper had ensured they could keep staff on.

“The problem with the grant, it’s a long term solution … the biggest issue we have is staying alive for the next few months.

“The biggest thing we really need is to increase our capacity in Queensland.

“The music industry did a great job last year, we faced with border closures, that was hard, we understood it was a health crisis but we are facing an economic crisis in our industry.

“Most of us believe it’s unfair that you can have 50,000 people at a sporting stadium, and yet we are only allowed 1000 people in a 3000 capacity room.”

Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said it would go to shows of all kinds, such as circus, music, drama and so on.

“We have changed the guidelines, so the minimum grant now will be $25,000, that’s a lot smaller than it was.”

Industry questions ‘devil in the detail’ of live music bailout

Scott Emerson
