Listener shares sickening footage of mice overrunning home
A listener has shared footage of mice plaguing their home in the Central Tablelands.
Listener Sam wrote to Ray Hadley after hearing him mention the issue on yesterday’s show. (See Sam’s note below)
“I have a video I recorded of what I had caught on just a dining room bench where I had to move our food to,” Sam wrote.
Sam said the family is constantly waking at night to mice chewing on their feet.
NSW Farmers Grains Committee Chair Matthew Madden told Ray Hadley the situation isn’t improving.
“We need the mice numbers under control, otherwise we could face a bigger crisis come spring.”
The mouse have been an absolute nightmare. We have had to throw out 3 lounges an oven plus clothing, bedding bags, shoes etc the list goes on. I have been bitten so many times aswel I actually had them eating at my toes while I was asleep I have photos of what they did. Health wise I feel like they are a problem making us sick. We block holes in walls then get up the next morning and they have made a new one. We have also gone through 3 cabin filters in our brand new car as they have eaten through it and got into the car. They are also living in our wardrobes chest of drawers linen closets kitchen. We are not even using our walk in pantry anymore just close the door, it’s empty because they have eaten so much food. I feel like you can just smell “mouse” on us constantly I’ve been in tears so many times it’s just to hars to bare somedays. I have a video I recorded of what I had caught on just a dining room bench where I had to move our food too. It’s really disgusting.