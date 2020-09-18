4BC
Listener reveals her special Olympic connection on Ray Hadley’s open line

5 mins ago
Ray Hadley
2000Sydney Olympics

On the anniversary of the incredible men’s 200 metre freestyle final at the Sydney Olympics, Ray Hadley has taken a very special call on the open line.

Twenty years on, Ray brought back the moment that had Australians on the edge of their seats, as Ian Thorpe was edged out by Dutch rival Pieter van den Hoogenband at the last second.

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s call of the race

Listener Danielle jumped on the open line to tell Ray about her special connection with the ‘Flying Dutchman’.

“I presented his medal, I was the medal bearer for that race!

“I had it on the tray, had the Akubra hat on.”

Ray was amazed by the chance revelation.

“Are you serious?!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full call

Image: Getty Images/Franck Seguin

Ray Hadley
