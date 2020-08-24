4BC
List of sites and venues linked to Queensland’s youth detention cluster

8 hours ago
Queensland’s Department of Health has released a list of 77 sites across Brisbane linked to the youth detention centre cluster.

You can find the full list HERE

Venues include numerous shopping centres, supermarkets, and shops.

Anyone who has visited the sites during those times and has symptoms should get tested.

Below is the timeline of events:

Monday August 24

New cases: 1 (relative of Youth Detention Centre worker)

Sunday August 23

New cases: 2 (both linked to Youth Detention Centre)

Saturday August 22

New cases: 9 (6 related to Youth Detention Centre 3 linked to cargo ships)

Friday August 21

New cases: 0

Thursday August 20

New cases: 1 (first Youth Detention Centre case confirmed)

 

Image: Getty

