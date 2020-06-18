Lime Scooters ruled unsafe by consumer watchdog

Australia’s consumer watchdog has ruled that Lime Scooters has failed to notify users of a safety issue.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission claims the company misrepresented its second-generation scooters as being safe to use when it knew that, in some situations, the front wheel of the scooters would lock altogether and cause serious injuries to consumers including broken bones, damaged teeth, cuts and abrasions.

The ACCC believes Lime did not report “at least” 50 user injuries, sustained while riding the scooters.

Pedestrian Council of Australia Chairman Harold Scruby told Deborah Knight the scooters are “such a nuisance”.

“These things are incredibly dangerous.

“These people have got to go. They’re multinationals, they answer to nobody.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty