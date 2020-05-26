‘Like a good meat pie’: Entertainer Gary Sweet reveals his newest project
Legend of Australian entertainment Gary Sweet has unveiled his latest small screen project: an ode to Melbourne’s music scene called Mint Condition.
The locally produced series, which is available to stream in its entirety, stars Gary Sweet as the rough and emotionally distant father of a corporate lawyer-turned-record store owner.
Mr Sweet told Deborah Knight Mint Condition‘s true strength comes from writer and producer Gareth Calverley.
“His writing’s like eating a good meat pie, Deb: you’ve got the pastry, you’ve got the chunky meat, and you’ve got the gravy.
“There’s so much in there.”
Image: Vimeo/Mint Condition