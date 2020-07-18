‘Like a fish out of water playing at left centre’: Anthony Griffin calls for Boyd positional switch

Former Broncos coach Anthony Griffin has called for veteran Darius Boyd to be moved to fullback after describing him “like a fish out of water playing at left centre”.

It comes after Brisbane suffered their seventh loss in eight weeks at the hands of the Tigers 48-0 at Leichhardt Oval on Friday evening.

Coach Anthony Seibold switched Boyd – who is the club’s most experienced player – to the centres in 2020 but it’s failed to pay dividends.

Griffin who spent eight years at the Broncos told The Continuous Call Team Seibold must make the call to move the 33-year-old to the back.

“I think Darius Boyd – if they’re going to play him and he’s been a great player for his whole career and he’s their most senior player – I think they’ve got to put him in his best position at fullback,” Griffin said.

“I think that’s the best way he can help the team.

“He’s got terrible defensive deficiencies in the centres, every team runs a try through him and (Anthony) Milford every week.

“If he plays at fullback, I think that helps that team straightaway, I’d like to see them do that and I think that would help their young halves in Milford and (Brodie) Croft.

“Darius himself is like a fish out of water playing at left centre.”

Boyd has played 327 First Grade games and represented Queensland and Australia.

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.