Lifeline answering record number of calls, warns of further spike

There has been a spike in people calling mental health services during the pandemic, with more than 3000 people a day reaching out to Lifeline.

Lifeline Chairman John Brogden told Alan Jones they’re answering more calls than ever before.

“Whilst we’ve been getting the largest number of calls we’ve ever had in our 57-year history … we’ve had volunteers who’ve been able to give more time.

“People now are over the top anxious about the future.”

He says they are preparing for an increase in calls over the next six months.

“The reality is this physical threat will go … the mental threat has barely even started.”

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

