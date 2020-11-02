4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Licensed Post Office Owners ‘devastated’..

Licensed Post Office Owners ‘devastated’ by AusPost CEO’s resignation

5 hours ago
BROOKE CORTE
Business Featured
Article image for Licensed Post Office Owners ‘devastated’ by AusPost CEO’s resignation

Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has resigned after admitting the optics of rewarding senior staff with luxury Cartier watches failed to pass the pub test.

While plenty of critics were quick to admonish Ms Holgate over the purchase, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Licensed Post Office Owners across the country say they are devasted.

Speaking with Brooke Corte, Licensed Post Office Owners Group Executive Director Angela Cramp says Ms Holgate’s resignation will push businesses back by ten years while refuting claims that the Cartier watches were unnecessary and extravagant.

“The executives who were rewarded those watches brought in more than $100 million a year into Australia Post, I would’ve given them the bloody watches had I known that was appropriate for them,” Ms Cramp said.

Click play to hear the full interview:

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873