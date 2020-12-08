4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Liberal MP wants Chinese-Australians to be used as ally in China tensions

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Dave Sharma
Article image for Liberal MP wants Chinese-Australians to be used as ally in China tensions

Member for Wentworth Dave Sharma says Chinese-Australians should be granted security clearance in intelligence services to help improve relations with China.

He argues Mandarin speakers should be recruited into the intelligence and foreign services after years of Chinese-heritage applicants prevented from getting security clearances.

Mr Sharma told Deborah Knight “they’re a potential asset”.

“They should be front and centre of our strategy.

“We need to make sure that they’re an ally in this fight.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873