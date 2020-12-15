4BC
Levy v Rothfield? Paul Gallen throws down brutal fight challenge

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
BUZZ ROTHFIELDPAUL GALLENSydney Superfight
Article image for Levy v Rothfield? Paul Gallen throws down brutal fight challenge

Mark Levy has exclusively tipped Mark Hunt to win the Sydney Superfight on Wednesday night, and now Paul Gallen’s had his revenge.

The NRL star turned boxer is still backing himself to win despite Mark’s naysaying, offering up a counter-challenge.

“I do have a big fight coming up if I win this one … but I want you to fight Phil Rothfield. Is that possible? Come on mate – you could be the headline!”

“Listen, listen, … my name’s Mark Levy, it’s not Mark Hunt, so don’t start trash-talking me!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

 

Mark Levy
BoxingSports
