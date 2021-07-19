4BC
‘Lethal’ e-scooters slammed by road safety body

3 hours ago
The Chairman of one of Australia’s peak road safety organisations has slammed e-scooters as too dangerous for Brisbane’s streets.

Harold Scruby from the Pedestrian Council of Australia has told Scott Emerson some of the vehicles can accelerate faster than 80km/h and pose considerable danger to older walkers.

“These things make the footpath lethal. Not only that, they take away the whole amenity of a footpath.

“The highest cause of avoidable death after 50 is from a fall. Imagine being someone who’s over 60 or 70 going for a walk these days and having these things come from behind.”

Mr Scruby’s comments come after a man in his 50s died in central Brisbane when a privately-owned e-scooter he was riding crashed into a pole.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

